Howard Lewis Tilson
TWIN FALLS—Howard Lewis Tilson, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away in Orofino, ID, on February 14, 2023. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Filer Cemetery, 2350 E. 4000 N, Filer, Idaho, 83328. To view a complete obituary and leave online condolences go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
