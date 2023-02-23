TWIN FALLS—Howard Lewis Tilson, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away in Orofino, ID, on February 14, 2023. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Filer Cemetery, 2350 E. 4000 N, Filer, Idaho, 83328. To view a complete obituary and leave online condolences go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.