GOODING—Hilbert “Gil” Edward Banfill, 87, of Gooding passed away September 17, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, with viewing beginning at 10:00 am, Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Graveside service will conclude at Wendell Cemetery, Wendell. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.