Henry G. Sievers

KIMBERLY – Henry G. Sievers of Kimberly, funeral at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at the XrossWay LifeChurch, 400 Irene St., Kimberly, ID 83341. Visitation from 9:00–9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at XrossWay LifeChurch. Following the service, a burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

