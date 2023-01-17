TWIN FALLS — Henry Donald Van Patten, 95, of Twin Falls passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1301 N Davis St, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Henry's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.