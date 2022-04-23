 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harry Thomas Denton

Harry Thomas Denton

TWIN FALLS - In Loving Memory of Harry Thomas Denton - A Graveside service will be held at noon on April 30th at Sunset Memorial Park 2296 Kimberly Rd. Celebration of life will follow at 1:00 at the Canyon Springs Golf Course 199 Canyon Spring Rd. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mustard Seed 702 Main Ave. N. Twin Falls 83301

