Harold Linn Sauer

HAGERMAN - Harold Linn Sauer, 74, of Hagerman passed away November 27, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., with a viewing beginning at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1301 N Davis Street, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Harold's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

