Harold "K" Keith Cranney

OAKLEY – Harold Keith Cranney “K”, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2022, at his home in Twin Falls.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Oakley Stake Center, located at 355 North Center St., in Oakley, with Bishop Ryan Cranney officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, May 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service at the church.
A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.
