BUHL — Harold Eck, 78, of Buhl, Idaho, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at a Buhl care facility. A viewing will be held Sunday, August 20, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Buhl Mennonite Church, 4104 N. 1100 E. Buhl, Idaho 83316. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 21, 2023, 10:30 a.m. at the Buhl Mennonite Church. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.