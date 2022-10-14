BURLEY — Guadalupe Cano, 85, of Burley, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at her home. A viewing with recitation of the Rosary will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. The funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley with burial to take place at the Paul Cemetery following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
