TWIN FALLS — Gregory John Winkle, 65, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on October 7, 2022 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Friends may call for viewing on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5-7 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.