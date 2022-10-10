TWIN FALLS — Gregory John Winkle, 65, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on October 7, 2022 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Friends may call for viewing on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5-7 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the funeral home.