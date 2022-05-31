 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gloria G. Hess

TWIN FALLS — Gloria G. Hess, 91, passed away Jan 20, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 4th 12:00 p.m. at Twin Falls 5th Ward Meetinghouse 421 Maurice St. N. with a luncheon to follow. Please join us to share memories of Gloria and celebrate her life.

