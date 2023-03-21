KIMBERLY - Glenda Gail White, age 69, of Kimberly, Idaho, died on February 28, 2023. Memorial services will be held March 22, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home located at 2551 KImberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho. To leave online condolences go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.