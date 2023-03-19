KIMBERLY — Glenda Gail White, 69, of Kimberly, passed away at a care facility Feb. 28, 2023. Memorial services will be held March 23, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Parke’s Maqic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.