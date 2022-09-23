RUPERT — Glen Max Fife, 96, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.