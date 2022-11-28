BUHL — Geraldine L. Hadley, 93, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at a local care facility.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, with a viewing beginning one hour prior to service, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Geraldine’s memorial webpage www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
