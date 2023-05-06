TWIN FALLS — Gerald Lloyd Gough, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away April 19, 2023. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Wendell Cemetery, 37 Nampa St. Wendell. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Gerald’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortary.com.