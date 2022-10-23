 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George 'Jorge' Zimmers, Jr.

BUHL — George “Jorge” Zimmers, Jr., 58, of Buhl passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home. A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on George’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

