SHOSHONE — Gayle M. Garrett, 88, of Shoshone, passed away August 8, 2023, at her home. A viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Shoshone Ward, 505 N Greenwood Street, Shoshone. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Shoshone Ward, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will conclude at the Shoshone Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Gayle’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.