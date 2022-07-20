 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary Simmons

EAGLE — Gary Simmons longtime Eagle, Idaho resident passed away June 19, 2022. Join the family for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 23, 2022, 4:00 p.m. at Banbury Golf Course Clubhouse. Any questions call Janet at 831-240-7100. Arrangements made by The Bella Vida Funeral Home Boise, Idaho.

