RUPERT — Gary Lee Pratt, Jr., 77, of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Funeral services will be held on August 31, 2022 at the Rupert Stake Center at 1:00 pm. A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Hansen Mortuary on Tuesday the 30th and 11:30 to 1:00 on the day of his funeral service at Rupert Stake Center. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.