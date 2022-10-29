 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary Lee Cravens

FILER — Gary Lee Cravens, 75, of Filer, Idaho passed away October 22, 2022. His Memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM in Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home’s Chapel.

