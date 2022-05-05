 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary E. Banta

Twin Falls — Gary E. Banta, 88, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Cenoma House Assisted Living in Twin Falls.

Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

