HAGERMAN — Garin Brit Yost, 72, passed away June 24, 2023, at his home in Hagerman, Idaho, due to complications of diabetes.

A celebration of Garin’s life will be held at Wilson’s Club on State Street in Hagerman on Sunday, July 9, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

