 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gail Edgar Loynd

  • 0

TWIN FALLS – Gail Edgar Loynd, 89, of Richfield, passed away May 26, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Richfield Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will conclude at the Richfield Cemetery. Memorials and condolences may be shared with the family on Gail’s memorial web page at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado barrels through small Minnesota town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News