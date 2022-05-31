TWIN FALLS – Gail Edgar Loynd, 89, of Richfield, passed away May 26, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Richfield Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will conclude at the Richfield Cemetery. Memorials and condolences may be shared with the family on Gail’s memorial web page at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.