TWIN FALLS — Fredrick Herman Wanman, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away at a local care center in Twin Falls. Memorial Services will be Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, ID To leave online condolences and a full obituary go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.