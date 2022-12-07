Frankie Darlene John

HANSEN — Frankie Darlene (Tuma) John, 59, of Hansen, Idaho, passed away in Twin Falls on Dec. 2, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the directions Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.