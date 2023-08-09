BUHL — Frances E. Medina, 70, of Buhl, passed away Monday, August 7, 2023 at her residence. A viewing will be held Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Buhl Mennonite Church, 4104 N. 1100 E., Buhl, ID 83316. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Buhl Mennonite Church. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.