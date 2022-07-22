CASTLE ROCK, CO. — Florence Gertrude Durk, 100, passed away on June 18, 2022 in Castle Rock, Colorado. Graveside services will be on Saturday July 23, 2022 at 10:00 am at Sunset Cemetery in Twin Falls, ID on Saturday July 23, 2022 at 10:00 am. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Gertrude’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.