TWIN FALLS — Eric William Nicholson, 41, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on September 18, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September, 28, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with viewing starting at 2:00 p.m. located at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. To leave online condolences go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.