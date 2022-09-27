TWIN FALLS — Eric William Nicholson, 41, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on September 18, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September, 28, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with viewing starting at 2:00 p.m. located at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. To leave online condolences go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.