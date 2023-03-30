TWIN FALLS — Eric Raymond Anderson, 54, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home on March 28, 2023. Funeral Services will Tues, April 4, 2023 at 11:00 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. To leave condolences and to view the obituary, go to: www,magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
