Ephriam "Moe" and Nancy Anderst

FILER — Ephriam "Moe" Anderst, 95 of Filer, died September 11, 2021 at a local care facility. Nancy L. Anderst, 89 of Filer, died October 23, 2021 at a local care facility. A celebration of Moe and Nancy's lives will be held 1:00p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Moe & Nancy's memorial webpages at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

