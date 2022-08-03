DRAPER — Emery Earl Harman departed this life July 25, 2022, to meet his Father in Heaven and rejoin Bonnie, his wife of 52 years. Emery was born Dec. 13, 1930, in Yates Center, Kansas and passed away in his sleep at Beehive Homes in Draper Utah, July 25, 2022, with family by his side.
Funeral services will be Monday, August 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Twin Falls 7th Ward, 847 Eastland Dr in Twin Falls. Viewing will be at the church 10:00-10:45 a.m.. Burial with military honors will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
