 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Emery Earl Harman

  • 0

DRAPER — Emery Earl Harman departed this life July 25, 2022, to meet his Father in Heaven and rejoin Bonnie, his wife of 52 years. Emery was born Dec. 13, 1930, in Yates Center, Kansas and passed away in his sleep at Beehive Homes in Draper Utah, July 25, 2022, with family by his side.

Funeral services will be Monday, August 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Twin Falls 7th Ward, 847 Eastland Dr in Twin Falls. Viewing will be at the church 10:00-10:45 a.m.. Burial with military honors will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Unprecedented rain causes severe flooding in Pakistan’s largest city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News