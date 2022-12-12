 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elizabeth Marilyn Cristobal

HAGERMAN — Elizabeth Marilyn Cristobal passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, November 29, 2022, in Hagerman, Idaho. She was 81. A celebration of life is planned for Elizabeth at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls, Idaho. Reception to follow. For a full obituary please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

