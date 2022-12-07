 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elizabeth "Beth" Owen

CASTLEFORD - Elizabeth "Beth" Owen, 78, of Castleford passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at her home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl. A graveside will conclude at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Beth's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

