RICHFIELD- Elaine G. Henson, 80, of Richfield passed away June 22, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Richfield, Idaho, with grave dedication concluding at the Richfield Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Elaine's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

