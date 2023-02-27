Edwin Dee Mahler, 79-year-old Rupert resident passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Memorial services for Ed will be held Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the Grace Christian Church, 100 North Meridian, Rupert, Idaho at 12:00 noon. Burial will take place at the Rupert Cemetery prior to the memorial service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.