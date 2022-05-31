TWIN FALLS — Eduardo “Eddie” Sheldon Regalado, 25, of Twin Falls, passed away, Saturday, May 28, 2022. A visitation with family will be held from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. with a rosary service at 7:00p.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls, Idaho. A funeral Mass will be held at 2:00p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022 at St. Edwards Catholic Church, Twin Falls, Idaho with burial to follow at Twin Falls Cemetery. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.