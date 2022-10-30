FILER — Earl W. Read, 85, of Filer passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home. Family and friends are welcome to remember Earl at 12:00 p.m., Friday, November 4, 2022, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Avenue North, Buhl. A graveside service with military honors will conclude at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Earl’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.