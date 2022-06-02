 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Earl Lavern McBride

TWIN FALLS — Earl Lavern McBride, age 85, of Twin Falls, ID, passed away at the V.A. Hospital in Boise, ID, on May 4, 2022, due to an infection.

A memorial service will be held at Parke’s Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho, on June 4th at 2:00 p.m., followed by graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park, and reception with dinner at Park’s Funeral Home.

