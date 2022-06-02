Earl Lavern McBride, age 85, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at the V.A. Hospital in Boise, Idaho on May 4th, 2022, due to an infection.A memorial service will be held at Parke's Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho, on June 4th at 2:00 p.m., followed by graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park, and reception with dinner at Park's Funeral Home.