Earl Lavern McBride, age 85, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at the V.A. Hospital in Boise, Idaho on May 4th, 2022, due to an infection.A memorial service will be held at Parke's Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho, on June 4th at 2:00 p.m., followed by graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park, and reception with dinner at Park's Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.