 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Earl L. McBride

  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Earl L. McBride, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away May 4, 2022 at the Boise VA Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, ID 83301.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jailed Indiana GOP candidate, charged with killing wife, wins primary election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News