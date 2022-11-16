 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Duane Ramseyer

  • 0

FILER — Lifelong Filer resident, Duane Ramseyer passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He passed early Friday morning from complications of cancer.

Friends may visit with the family at a Celebration of Life on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Parke's Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls any time between 3:00-4:30 p.m. The family will have a private graveside service and gathering that day, also.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Are people really being more rude lately?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News