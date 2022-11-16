FILER — Lifelong Filer resident, Duane Ramseyer passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He passed early Friday morning from complications of cancer.
Friends may visit with the family at a Celebration of Life on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Parke's Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls any time between 3:00-4:30 p.m. The family will have a private graveside service and gathering that day, also.
