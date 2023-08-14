RUPERT — Dr. Daclynn S. Johnson, a 61-year-old Rupert resident, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, August 16, 2023, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy. 24 in Rupert. A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy. 24 in Rupert