Doyle D. Hitt

BUHL — Doyle D. Hitt, 78, of Buhl, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at a local hospital. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 9, 2022 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North. Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Doyle’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

