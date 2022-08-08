TWIN FALLS — Douglas “Doug” Woodson Lancaster passed on July 16, 2022, at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho. A military honors ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:30 a.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church in Twin Falls, Idaho. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that donations may be made to Twin Falls Reformed Youth, to help support learning about Jesus Christ.
Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Doug’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.