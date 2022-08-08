TWIN FALLS — Douglas “Doug” Woodson Lancaster passed on July 16, 2022, at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho. A military honors ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:30 a.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church in Twin Falls, Idaho. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that donations may be made to Twin Falls Reformed Youth, to help support learning about Jesus Christ.