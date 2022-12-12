 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorse June Willis

HEYBURN — Dorse June Willis, 94, of Heyburn and formerly of Lakewood, Colorado, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Highland Estates of Burley. Memorial services will be announced later in the spring under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

