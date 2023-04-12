BUHL—Dorothy Maxine (Evans) Flint, 85, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave, North, Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., with a viewing beginning at 12:00 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Deep Creek Ward, 1001 Fair Street, Buhl. She will be buried next to her sweetheart in the West End Cemetery, Buhl.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dorothy’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
