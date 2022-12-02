KIMBERLY — Dorothy Malone, 98, formerly of Kimberly, ID passed away on Nov. 12, 2022 in Oregon. Viewing will be on Dec. 7, 2022 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park on Kimberly Road in the Twin Falls.