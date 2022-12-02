 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy Malone

KIMBERLY — Dorothy Malone, 98, formerly of Kimberly, ID passed away on Nov. 12, 2022 in Oregon. Viewing will be on Dec. 7, 2022 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park on Kimberly Road in the Twin Falls.

