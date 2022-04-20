Donna V. Draper
Donna V. Draper, 94, of Burley passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Parke View Care Center in Burley. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Burley Idaho West Stake Center. Viewing for family and friends will be held 6 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home and an hour prior to the service at the church. Services will conclude with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.