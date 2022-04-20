 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donna V. Draper

Donna V. Draper, 94, of Burley passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Parke View Care Center in Burley. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Burley Idaho West Stake Center. Viewing for family and friends will be held 6 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home and an hour prior to the service at the church. Services will conclude with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

