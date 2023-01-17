 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donna Fuller

  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Donna Fuller, 75 of Twin Falls passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on January 12, 2023. She was born on January 17, 1947, to Walter Will and Dorothy Childers Will.

Friends May call on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 5—7 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Hollister Community Presbyterian Church in Hollister, Idaho.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

French Guiana: The center of drug smuggling to Europe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News