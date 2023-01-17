TWIN FALLS — Donna Fuller, 75 of Twin Falls passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on January 12, 2023. She was born on January 17, 1947, to Walter Will and Dorothy Childers Will.
Friends May call on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 5—7 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Hollister Community Presbyterian Church in Hollister, Idaho.
